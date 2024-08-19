Indian Engineering Service (IES) — Sector, attempts allowed, responsibilities, age limit & more

Let's look at all the details when it comes to the Indian Engineering Service (IES)
Indian Engineering Service (IES) — This service offers engineering positions across various government sectors, from Public Sector Undertakings to the Ministries of Power and Defence. The incentives provided are substantial enough to entice candidates away from high-paying corporate roles and into positions within this service.

1. Sector

Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer operates across diverse technical sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, defence, infrastructure, telecommunications, and energy.

2. Attempts allowed

There are no limitations on the number of attempts for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) as long as candidates satisfy other eligibility norms. 

3. Roles and responsibilities of an IES officer

  • IES officers typically fulfil managerial, administrative, and technical roles. Specifically, they oversee planning, designing, implementation, and policy formulation in infrastructure development.

  • Additionally, they are responsible for regulatory compliance, maintenance and inspection, and disaster management, including coordinating relief efforts.

4. Educational requirements + Age limits

Candidates must possess a degree in Engineering.

21 - 30 years (without reservation Relaxation)

