Indian Engineering Service (IES) — Sector, attempts allowed, responsibilities, age limit & more

Indian Engineering Service (IES) — This service offers engineering positions across various government sectors, from Public Sector Undertakings to the Ministries of Power and Defence. The incentives provided are substantial enough to entice candidates away from high-paying corporate roles and into positions within this service.
Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer operates across diverse technical sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, defence, infrastructure, telecommunications, and energy.
There are no limitations on the number of attempts for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) as long as candidates satisfy other eligibility norms.
IES officers typically fulfil managerial, administrative, and technical roles. Specifically, they oversee planning, designing, implementation, and policy formulation in infrastructure development.
Additionally, they are responsible for regulatory compliance, maintenance and inspection, and disaster management, including coordinating relief efforts.
Candidates must possess a degree in Engineering.
21 - 30 years (without reservation Relaxation)