Top scholarships offered by public and private entities: Check eligibility, benefits here

Scholarships play a crucial role in shaping students' futures by providing financial support and access to education that might otherwise be out of reach.
As higher education costs continue to rise, these financial aids serve as lifelines for talented individuals, regardless of their economic background.
Offered by both public and private entities, scholarships not only alleviate financial burdens but also foster academic excellence and innovation. They encourage students to pursue their dreams, develop skills, and contribute to society.
Let's explore five notable scholarships offered by public and private entities in India, detailing their eligibility criteria and benefits:
Eligibility Criteria: -
Applicant must be dependent ward/widow of ex-servicemen and ex-coast guard personnel
Students must have taken admission in the first-year of a UG course (except lateral entry & integrated courses)
Candidate must have scored 60% marks and above in Minimum Educational Qualification (MEQ)* that is Class XII/diploma/graduation
Benefits: -
While a total of 2,000 eligible candidates get benefits under this scheme every year, the number of girls receiving this scholarship is equal to the number of boys receiving this scholarship.
The amount of scholarship given to girls is Rs 3,000 per month and the amount of scholarship given to boys is Rs 2,500 per month, paid annually.
The duration of the scholarship may vary from one year to five years depending on the course duration.
500 more scholarships (250 for boys and 250 for girls) will be given to the wards of the State Police Personnel who are martyred during Naxal/Terror attacks from 2019-20 onwards.
Eligibility Criteria: -
Confirmed admission in the first year (starting with the 2024 cohort) of the UG/five-year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF Engineering universities/institutes.
Family annual income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8.5 lakh
Applicants should not be recipients of any other scholarships or grants for the same purposes supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.
Benefits: -
Scholarship are for the full duration of the U.G courses including integrated courses for up to five years (subject to meeting the renewal criteria)
Scholarship covers 100% of annual fees as per the fee structure of the respective institute
The hostel and mess fees shall be given to all selected scholars who apply for it and for scholars staying in PG/outside hostel, the support shall be extended as per the hostel/mess charges of the institute
A provision of laptop for all Bharti Scholars (responsibility for the safety/security will be with the student. No replacements will be provided)
Eligibility criteria: -
Students joining the first year of BTech courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply.
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur)
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad)
Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-Patna)
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi)
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay)
Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT-Goa)
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi)
Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT NR)
Jabalpur Engineering College
National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT, Ranchi)
Annual family income of the applicants should not exceed Rs 6 lakh from all sources
Benefits: -
A total of 28 beneficiaries will be awarded scholarships based on the actual fee structure.
The scholarship fund will be provided for academic expenses such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.
The duration of the scholarship will be four years subject to meeting the specified criteria for yearly renewal.
Eligibility Criteria: -
Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, BAF, BSc (Statistics), or any other finance related degree courses are eligible.
Applicants must have secured at least 80% marks in Classes X and XII
The annual family income of the applicants should be less than Rs 4 lakh.
Open for Indian Nationals only
Benefits: -
Scholarship from Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for three years