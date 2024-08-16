Exercise for better memory: It's not magic, it's sweat!

Memory doesn't exist in isolation. Several elements contribute to it and one of them is exercise!
Check it out(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Ditch the brain pills and grab your sneakers — exercise is your brain's ultimate superfood, says John Louis, international memory coach! Forget mental gymnastics, physical movement gives you:

1. Memory magnifier: 

Think it through(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Exercise pumps blood flow, delivering oxygen and  nutrients for sharper thinking.

2. Brain cell bonanza: 

Cell time(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

It triggers neurogenesis, growing new brain cells  for better learning, memory, and flexibility.

3. Stress slayer: 

Slaying it(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Worried? Exercise reduces stress hormones, protecting  your brain from their memory-zapping effects. 

4. Sleep symphony:

Sleep tight(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Get moving for deeper sleep, letting your brain  recharge and consolidate memories for peak performance. 

5. Focus architect:

Let's focus(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Exercise strengthens your focus control centre, leading to improved concentration and reduced mental fatigue. 

