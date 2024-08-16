Exercise for better memory: It's not magic, it's sweat!

Ditch the brain pills and grab your sneakers — exercise is your brain's ultimate superfood, says John Louis, international memory coach! Forget mental gymnastics, physical movement gives you:
Exercise pumps blood flow, delivering oxygen and nutrients for sharper thinking.
It triggers neurogenesis, growing new brain cells for better learning, memory, and flexibility.
Worried? Exercise reduces stress hormones, protecting your brain from their memory-zapping effects.
Get moving for deeper sleep, letting your brain recharge and consolidate memories for peak performance.
Exercise strengthens your focus control centre, leading to improved concentration and reduced mental fatigue.