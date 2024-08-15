Why opt for the Indian Engineering Services (IES)? We tell you

The Indian Engineering Service (IES) presents engineering roles across many government fields, from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to ministries like Power and Defence.
The perks offered are consequential enough to attract candidates away from high-paying roles in multinational companies (MNCs) and into positions within this service.
ESE launches you into a leadership role, unlike the private sector where it takes time. This is what makes ESE truly unique. Wouldn't you want to take up a leadership position right at the beginning of your career?
ESE offers job security without the constant fear of layoffs faced in the private sector. Of course, when it comes to a government job, it is a given that job security comes with it.
Like most government services, ESE offers great retirement benefits. Yes, and various other benefits as well.
While not universal across all ESE departments, the comparatively lower working hours and stress levels offer greater opportunities for family time or time to self. Who doesn't want to nail a work-life balance?
While immediate perks may vary, ESE often provides long-term benefits such as company vehicles, housing, and extensive support staff, which are less common in the private sector. This makes it a coveted field, for sure