STEPS to crack IES — Indian Engineering Service

After the exam as well, there are certain steps that need to be taken. What are they? Let's take a look at them and see what they reveal
When it comes to Indian Engineering Service (IES), it combines the best of both worlds, Engineering and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Once one clears the exam, there are various opportunities waiting for the candidates. These opportunities are available in various government sectors, from Public Sector Undertakings to the Ministries of Power and Defence and beyond.

1. Preliminary Exam

Begin your preparation by clearing the Preliminary Exam conducted by the UPSC.

2. IES Mains Exam

After clearing the preliminary stage, focus on preparing for the IES Mains Exam, which tests candidates on in-depth knowledge and understanding of engineering concepts.

3. Personal Interview

Once you've successfully cleared the mains, proceed to the Personal Interview stage, where your communication skills, technical knowledge, and overall suitability for the role are assessed.

4. Medical and physical standards

Candidates recommended by the Commission must undergo a medical examination, ensuring they meet the physical and medical standards required by the respective department/organisation.

5. IES Training

Finally, successful candidates undergo training specific to their engineering discipline, which further enhances their skills and prepares them for their roles within the government.

