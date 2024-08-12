AFCAT: All that you need to know plus a few tips

To excel in the AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) exam, begin by thoroughly understanding the syllabus, covering General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning. Create a structured study plan with dedicated time slots for each subject and adhere to it strictly. Regular practice is essential—solve previous years’ papers and take mock tests to enhance speed and accuracy.
Duration: 2 hours
Number of Questions: 100
Total Marks: 300
Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Marking Scheme: +3 for each correct answer, -1 for each incorrect answer, and no marks for unattempted questions.
Topics: Current affairs, history, geography, sports, art and culture, defense, politics, environment, basic science, and so on
Topics: Comprehension, error detection, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, and vocabulary.
Topics: Decimal fraction, time and work, average, profit and loss, percentage, ratio and proportion, and simple interest.
Topics: Verbal and non-verbal reasoning, spatial ability, and military aptitude.
Identify your weak areas and focus on improving them while reinforcing your strengths.
Effective time management during practice will help you complete sections within the allotted time.
Additionally, maintain a healthy lifestyle with adequate sleep and a balanced diet to ensure peak mental performance.
A positive mindset and confidence are key to success.