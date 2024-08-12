AFCAT: All that you need to know plus a few tips

When it comes to AFCAT, "A positive mindset and confidence are key to success," says Shishir Dixit, Founder & Chairman, Centurion Defense Academy
To excel in the AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) exam, begin by thoroughly understanding the syllabus, covering General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning. Create a structured study plan with dedicated time slots for each subject and adhere to it strictly. Regular practice is essential—solve previous years’ papers and take mock tests to enhance speed and accuracy. 

1. Exam format

  • Duration: 2 hours

  • Number of Questions: 100

  • Total Marks: 300

  • Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

  • Marking Scheme: +3 for each correct answer, -1 for each incorrect answer, and no marks for unattempted questions.

2. Syllabus | General Awareness

Topics: Current affairs, history, geography, sports, art and culture, defense, politics, environment, basic science, and so on

3. Syllabus | Verbal Ability in English

Topics: Comprehension, error detection, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, and vocabulary.

4. Syllabus | Numerical Ability

Topics: Decimal fraction, time and work, average, profit and loss, percentage, ratio and proportion, and simple interest.

5. Syllabus | Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Topics: Verbal and non-verbal reasoning, spatial ability, and military aptitude.

6. More tips

Identify your weak areas and focus on improving them while reinforcing your strengths.

Effective time management during practice will help you complete sections within the allotted time.

Additionally, maintain a healthy lifestyle with adequate sleep and a balanced diet to ensure peak mental performance.

A positive mindset and confidence are key to success.

