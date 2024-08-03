UGC-NET 2024: Revised schedule announced for the June 2024 cycle exam

The revised schedule for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 exam was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on Friday, August 2, as per The New Indian Express.



According to the updated schedule, the UGC NET 2024 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024, to September 4, 2024.



The exam will take place in two shifts daily: the first shift from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.



Starting on August 21, the subjects for the exam will include English, Japanese, Dance and Drama, Electronics, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Religious Studies, and Hindu Studies.



The final exam is scheduled for September 4 and will include subjects such as Politics, Comparative Literature, and Yoga.The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the city-specific exam results on its websites (ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in) 10 days prior to the exam date.



Students should regularly check the NTA website for the latest updates, especially since the exam, which was originally scheduled for June 2024, was cancelled due to integrity issues and has now been rescheduled.



The UGC NET is held twice a year to assess candidates for various roles in Indian colleges and universities. It provides opportunities for obtaining an Assistant Professorship, and other opportunities for students keen on pursuing a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD or wanting to earn a PhD degree.