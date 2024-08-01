Air Force Academy has accpeted you, congratulations!
Now, what can you expect from it? Here's how a day in the life of junior cadets at the Air Force Academy looks like.
- Wakeup call: Cadets rise between 2.00 - 3.00 am to prepare for the day, followed by a 4.00 am exercise session comprising push-ups, sit-ups, and other morning exercises
- At 5.00 am, a pre-Outdoor training (ODT) meal is served, consisting of either porridge or cornflakes. At 5.10 am juniors gather for daily drill practice, including march past and military formations
- Morning ODT finishes
- Breakfast is served from 7.45 am to 8.15 am
- Academic sessions: Cadets attend faculty lectures, focusing on respective branches and subjects. This period offers a more relaxed atmosphere after the early morning activities
- Junior cadets jog to classes since they are not allowed to walk in the corridors of the academic block for the first six months
- Snack break: Tea or coffee with a light snack break
- Lunch break: Cadets return to the Flights Cadet Mess (FCM) for lunch before heading back to their quarters
- Evening ODT: Similar to the morning session, cadets engage in physical training and drill exercises
- Evening refreshments: Snacks and refreshments followed by a brief 30 minute window to freshen up before study period. They also have to get the rooms cleaned for the in Cabin-Cupboard inspection standard at the same time
- Study period: Open door time for studying in neat, tidy rooms. Duty Instructor (DI) checks cabins for cleanliness and adherence to rules. Cadets are supposed to be in white full sleeves shirts and white or grey coloured trousers with or without necktie
- Dinner: Cadets assemble in their squadron offices before proceeding to the Dining Hall for dinner
- Night muster: A mass gathering of cadets for inspection and orders for the following day
- Lights out: Cadets retire to their quarters for the night, with a few minutes of activities before bedtime