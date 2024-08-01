A day in the life of junior cadets at the Air Force Academy

What happens after you join the Air Force Academy? What follows next? Let's check it out
Time to fly
Time to fly(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Air Force Academy has accpeted you, congratulations!

Now, what can you expect from it? Here's how a day in the life of junior cadets at the Air Force Academy looks like.

1. 4 am

Good morning!
Good morning!(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Wakeup call: Cadets rise between 2.00 - 3.00 am to prepare for the day, followed by a 4.00 am exercise session comprising push-ups, sit-ups, and other morning exercises

- At 5.00 am, a pre-Outdoor training (ODT) meal is served, consisting of either porridge or cornflakes. At 5.10 am juniors gather for daily drill practice, including march past and military formations

2. 7.30 am

Let's eat
Let's eat(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Morning ODT finishes

- Breakfast is served from 7.45 am to 8.15 am

3. 8.15 am

Study hour
Study hour(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Academic sessions: Cadets attend faculty lectures, focusing on respective branches and subjects. This period offers a more relaxed atmosphere after the early morning activities

- Junior cadets jog to classes since they are not allowed to walk in the corridors of the academic block for the first six months

4. 11.20 am to 11.45 am

Freshly brewed
Freshly brewed (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Snack break: Tea or coffee with a light snack break

5. 2.00 pm

Chow time
Chow time(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Lunch break: Cadets return to the Flights Cadet Mess (FCM) for lunch before heading back to their quarters

6. 3.10 am

Pump it up
Pump it up(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Evening ODT: Similar to the morning session, cadets engage in physical training and drill exercises

7. 6.00 pm

Clean it all
Clean it all(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Evening refreshments: Snacks and refreshments followed by a brief 30 minute window to freshen up before study period. They also have to get the rooms cleaned for the in Cabin-Cupboard inspection standard at the same time

8. 7.00 pm

By the book
By the book(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Study period: Open door time for studying in neat, tidy rooms. Duty Instructor (DI) checks cabins for cleanliness and adherence to rules. Cadets are supposed to be in white full sleeves shirts and white or grey coloured trousers with or without necktie

9. 8.30 pm - 9.00 pm

Eat up
Eat up(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Dinner: Cadets assemble in their squadron offices before proceeding to the Dining Hall for dinner

10. 9.30 pm

Let's re-group
Let's re-group(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Night muster: A mass gathering of cadets for inspection and orders for the following day

11. 10.00 pm

Sleep tight
Sleep tight(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Lights out: Cadets retire to their quarters for the night, with a few minutes of activities before bedtime

Indian Air Force
cadets
Air Force Academy
junior cadets
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com