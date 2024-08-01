A day in the life of junior cadets at the Air Force Academy

- Wakeup call: Cadets rise between 2.00 - 3.00 am to prepare for the day, followed by a 4.00 am exercise session comprising push-ups, sit-ups, and other morning exercises

- At 5.00 am, a pre-Outdoor training (ODT) meal is served, consisting of either porridge or cornflakes. At 5.10 am juniors gather for daily drill practice, including march past and military formations