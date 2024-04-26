ICAI CA postponement case: CJI Chandrachud to hear petition on April 29

In a big development, on April 29, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will hear the Supreme Court petition urging for the postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams. A group of students filed a petition on April 16 seeking the postponement of exams as election-related activities during the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024 might not aid in their preparation.

The official website of the Supreme Court of India, https://main.sci.gov.in/, showcased this update. It also mentioned that Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra will also be hearing the case along with the CJI on Monday, April 29.

Earlier, on April 8, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by 16 CA students demanding exam postponement. Following which, the students approached the apex court hoping their voices would be held and the exams would be postponed.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the 18th Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and will continue till June 1, 2024, in seven phases. At the same time, the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams are scheduled to take place between May 2 to 17 and the admit cards have already been released by the concerned authority.