Karnataka: Dates for the second PUC Exam-2 are out. Details here.

The Second PUC Exam-2 is set to take place from April 29 to May 16, according to a report by The New Indian Express. It also stated that about 1.49 lakh students have registered for the exams for the academic year.



In the Arts category, 52,492 students have registered which included 19,987 girls. For Commerce, the total count of students is 39,427 with approximately 14,525 being girls. In the Science stream, there are 57,381 students, with a nearly equal distribution between boys and girls.



Exam centres allotted in different parts of Bengaluru

A total of 301 exam centres have been allotted for exam-2, out of which, in the 17 exam centres situated in Bengaluru South, over 11,800 students are expected to appear.



Around 22 centres are located in Bengaluru South, where attendance of over 14,400 students is expected, whereas Bengaluru Rural has four centres where it is anticipated that a total of 1,774 students would appear.



Of the 1.49 lakh students, over 32,800 students are seeking improvement, while more than 27,000 are repeat students.



Additionally, over 89,000 students who had not cleared the previous attempts have registered for the examination.



Moreover, 139 privately registered students who completed 17 years ago lack the required 75% attendance, according to The New Indian Express.



Other important information

One can download admission tickets for the exam through the website https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in using an eleven-digit registration number. Individuals without registration numbers should reach out to their college principal to secure their admission ticket.



This year, a three-exam system has also been introduced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Students under this scheme can appear for three exams, and they will be assessed by the board based on their best scores.