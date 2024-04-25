JEE Mains results: ISRO scientist's son Rishi shares how strong Math skills helped him bag AIR 19



Rishi's father disclosed that he also gave the JEE exam back in his day, but alas, couldn't clear it. Therefore, he put in all his might to provide the right foundation for Rishi to clear JEE, especially when he noticed that Math was Rishi’s strength. “I gave him an effective introduction of the exam along with a solid background and set the foundation right from his higher secondary days,” he said.



Rishi articulated that he felt the pull for JEE Main back in Class V itself. “I used to give Olympiad tests and observed I was good at Math. I understood that if I work hard, I could strengthen my Math skills even more.”



As per Rishi, “Quality is greater than quantity while preparing for JEE and it is important to be consistent and persevere.” A few tips he shared include:



Be confident

Never be upset or fall into a dull mood during preparation

Work on improving always and maintain the mindset, "I can do better"

Be patient

Do not sacrifice sleep because it is very important to reset for the next day

When asked about the pastimes he indulged in during preparation, Rishi said, “I cycled and played badminton for an hour on weekends to get a breather from my study hours.” Additionally, “Pranayama and several other breathing exercises helped me combat stress,” he stressed.



Rishi, who is now gearing up for JEE Advanced 2024 on May 26, 2024, says he aims to join Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay and pursue research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

