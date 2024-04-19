Lok Sabha elections begin, ICAI CA exams soon: Most students say they will not be able to vote

The first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 began today, April 19, 2024, in several states. Upon this, one of the toughest exams, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy (CA), will begin on May 2 and preparation for this is on in full swing.

Between preparing for the exam and exercising their democratic right to vote, seems like the aspirants are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

To avoid this situation, the aspirants had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court which was dismissed. Though another petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, the hearing date is still unknown. Between these developments, students continue to battle the same dilemma, to vote or not to vote. To spend precious time travelling to often far away voting stations to cast their vote or continue to focus on a life-altering exam.

To express the same anguish, aspirants took to X, formerly known as Twitter.



Here are the reactions of CA students on X:

Antima Gupta (@GptaGupta):

Today is voting day iN RAJASTHAN But I didn't go ....due to my exam....

I m feeling very bed ...

My right to vote has been exploited .. feeling frustrated to joined this kind of body like ICAI

#icaiexam #castudent





Amit Tavde (@aankhie):

I will not cast my vote today.

And why will I cast,

Approx 30 minutes it will take to reach to polling booth, 3 hours of line.

Who wants to spend precious 4 hours just 10 days before exams.

#castudents #ICAI





Anurag (@Anudaw90):

Today is voting day iN JABALPUR , MADHYA PRADESH But I didn't go ....due to my exam....

I m feeling very bed ...

My right to vote has been exploited .. feeling frustrated to joined this kind of body like ICAI

#icaiexam #castudent

Kavya @Kavya91832474:

Today is the day of voting in Rajasthan i will also not be able to vote today due to my ca exams beacuse my voting booth is in my village and i am residing in a city,it take more than 3 hrs to go there.

Well done ICAI

@narendramodi @theicai #icaiexam #caexams @caanupam7





Ritesh Awasthi (@riteshawasthi22):

Me (first time voting) and my 4 family members + 8 relatives gonna skip vote cz of examinations held by #ICAI in between elections and I have my exam very next day to the date of voting. #SkipVote

#castudents #caexams



Aayush Gupta (@CAAYUSH_GUPTA):

I am not going to vote

I don't want to hamper my study one day before exam. My voting date is 7 may and my #caexam date is 8 may. #caexam is more imp than election for #castudents.

#MyexamMyduty



Notably, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases. In its first phase, elections are being held in 21 states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.