Telangana intermediate results to be declared after April 20?

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results are out, but when will the Telangana state intermediate examination results be announced? As per sources, it is speculated that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) may declare the results of inter first year and second year after April 20, reported Hindustan Times.

However, no official confirmation has been made so far. Earlier, the results of inter exams in Telangana were to be announced one or two days ahead or later to that of Andhra Pradesh state.

Once the results are announced, the candidates can visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check their results by following these steps:



Steps to check Telangana inter results:

Visit the official website On the homepage, select ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024’ For first year results, click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’ For second year results, click on ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ Log in with credentials Results will appear in a new window Check your results Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Notably, the TS inter first year exams began on February 28 and ended on March 18, whereas, the examinations for the second year students began on February 29 and concluded on March 19. Overall, approximately 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class XI and XII examinations.