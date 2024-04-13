Girl escapes child marriage, tops AP intermediate exams

In a remarkable feat of resilience, G Nirmala, a female student from Kurnool district, has not only triumphed over adversity but also emerged as the topper in the Andhra Pradesh first-year intermediate board examinations. Today, April 13, Board of Intermediate Secretary Sourab Gaur announced that Nirmala secured an impressive 421 marks out of 440 to emerge as the topper.

Nirmala's journey to success is nothing short of inspiring. “From being forced into child marriage by her family and being rescued by district administration last year to topping the intermediate exams, she (Nirmala) has come a long way,” read an official statement by the board.

Expressing her aspirations for the future, Nirmala aims to become an IPS officer and actively work towards abolishing child marriages, as reported by PTI.

On April 12, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) announced results for both first-year and second-year intermediate (Class 11 and 12) exams. The board announced that 67 per cent of the candidates passed the first-year intermediate exam while the pass percentage for the second year stood at 78 per cent.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations (both general and vocational streams) held last month. A total of 4,61,273 candidates appeared for the first-year exam, of which, 3,10,875 candidates passed. In the second-year, general stream, of 3,93,757 candidates who appeared for the exam, 3,06,528 candidates cleared it.