CUET PG 2024 results are out! Here's how you can check

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all postgraduate programmes in all central universities have been declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results today, April 13.

Those who have appeared for the exams can now visit the official website and check their scores by following these steps:

Steps to check CUET PG 2024 results:

Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, select “View CUET PG result 2024” option A login page will appear Log in by entering the application number, password, and security pin Click on the “Submit” button CUET PG 2024 results will be displayed on the screen Check your results Download the results for future reference

According to the results document released by the agency, CUET PG was conducted for 4,62,603 registered candidates who were administered 7,68,414 tests.

Among the total number of students who appeared for the test which is 5,77,400, 53,434 were from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 2,14,637 were from General, 2,04,781 were from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 63,866 were from Scheduled Castes (SC) while 40,682 were from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Under the category of gender who appeared for the exams, female candidates were 3,15,788, male candidates were 2,61,608 and the third gender included four.

To recall, the CUET PG 2024 examinations were held from March 11 to 28 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 572 different centres located in 262 cities including nine cities outside India.