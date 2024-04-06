JEE Main: One impersonation, nine students practicing unfair means caught

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, 2024 Session-2 Examination which was conducted on Friday, April 5, reported one case of impersonation and nine cases of unfair means (UFM) across the country, according to a press release put out by the National Testing Agency.



"Due to strict controls and vigilance, 01 case of impersonation and 09 cases of UFM were caught today during the conduct of JEE (Main) 2024 Session-2 Examination across the country," read the press release.



It further informed that the cases will be dealt with in accordance with the UFM procedures.



Meticulous planning to curb cheating

The National Testing Agency has implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools known as iFace to confirm the identity of candidates by cross-verifying the photo on the admit card with a live photograph taken at the exam center, and other measures such as mandatory frisking and EKYC procedures and so on.



A comprehensive plan was also devised to execute the examination, including the setting up of Control Rooms for strict vigil and monitoring at the NTA, New Delhi.



It also informed that live feeds from cameras placed in every exam room and lab were closely monitored by virtual observers who promptly generated real-time alerts.



Further, for the smooth conduct of the examination, a large cohort of functionaries have been deployed by the NTA to provide biometric, frisking, CCTV, and Jammer Services, besides NTA’s officers and its observers, virtual observers, and flying squads.



The National Testing Agency, yesterday, April 5, conducted the JEE (Main) 2024 Session-2 Examination in two shifts in 290 cities at 495 centres across India and abroad.