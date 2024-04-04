ICAI CA exams postponement: Case filed by students at Delhi HC

Given the appeals of the aspirants of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - Chartered Accountants (ICAI CA) exams, for its postponement due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the exam is yet to be rescheduled and there has been no announcement (as of yet) by the institute.
Advocate Anubha Sahai (@anubha1812) informed that a case has been filed on the matter. She shared the news via her X handle today, Thursday, April 4, and said that the CA students from sixteen states and a union territory, which includes disabled students as well, have decided to move the Delhi High Court against the exams that are to be conducted during the elections.
"#castudents from 16 states and one Union Territory which includes disabled students as well, moves court against the #caexams which are going to be conducted by #icai during elections.
Several students have been requesting to reschedule it."
The examinations that have been scheduled from May 2 to 17 purportedly coincide with the dates of the election, and students allege that the decision not to postpone the exams is an infringement of their right to equality and their right to exercise a vote in a democratic country.
Previous events...
The ICAI had previously rescheduled the CA exams due to the elections, and according to the revised schedule the Intermediate course exams for Group 1, originally set for May 3, 5, and 7, have been rescheduled to May 3, 5, and 9. Meanwhile, for Group 2, the Intermediate course exam will now take place on May 11, 15, and 17, instead of the previously planned dates of May 9, 11, and 13.
Likewise, for the Final exams, the ICAI has revised the dates to May 2, 4, and 8 for Group 1, previously slated for May 2, 4, and 6. As for Group 2, the exams will now be conducted on May 10, 14, and 16, which were initially scheduled for May 8, 10, and 12.
Subsequently, the CA exams are now to take place from May 2 to May 17.