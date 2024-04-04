ICAI CA exams postponement: Case filed by students at Delhi HC

Given the appeals of the aspirants of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - Chartered Accountants (ICAI CA) exams, for its postponement due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the exam is yet to be rescheduled and there has been no announcement (as of yet) by the institute.

Advocate Anubha Sahai (@anubha1812) informed that a case has been filed on the matter. She shared the news via her X handle today, Thursday, April 4, and said that the CA students from sixteen states and a union territory, which includes disabled students as well, have decided to move the Delhi High Court against the exams that are to be conducted during the elections.

"#castudents from 16 states and one Union Territory which includes disabled students as well, moves court against the #caexams which are going to be conducted by #icai during elections.



Several students have been requesting to reschedule it."



- (@anubha1812)