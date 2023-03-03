The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the registration window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 today, March 3. Interested candidates can visit the official EAMCET website to apply.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the Online Application tab on the home page

3. Click on the available link and pay the registration fee

4. Enter the payment reference ID, log in and then fill out the application form

5. Take a printout of the compiled and confirmed application form

Students must be careful while making the payment. In case the money is debited but confirmation is not received, the candidate is advised to wait before making a fresh payment.

The fee for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses for Unreserved (UR) category students is Rs 1,800, while it is Rs 1,000 for Reserved category students. However, UR category students applying for either Engineering or Agriculture/Medical courses have to pay Rs 900, while Reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 500.

The exam will be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. It is scheduled to be held from March 7-11. The exam for Engineering will be held on May 7, 8 and 9 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, while the exam for Agriculture/Medical will be conducted on May 10 and 11 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.