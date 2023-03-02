The Ministry of Education has come up with SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams), which seeks to provide a free learning and assessment platform for students preparing for entrance exams like JEE and NEET. The initiative has been developed in association with IIT Kanpur.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, informed on Twitter, "SATHEE is scheduled to be launched on 6th March 2023 at 10.45 AM by the Hon'ble Minister of Education." Praising the initiative, he wrote that it would give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams.

"SATHEE aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members," the chairman states, speaking about the aim of the initiative. "This platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can't afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching," he adds.

Kumar also shared the official YouTube link to the launch event, which will be activated on March 6. The SATHEE websites, one for JEE and one for NEET, have already been created and once opened, it can be seen that they are very interactive in nature. Students can choose the subject they wish to learn and clear their doubts through a Google Form available on the sites.