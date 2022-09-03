The Combined Defence Services Examination (Batch II) 2022 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) tomorrow, September 4. The combined exam includes the National Defence Academy (II) and the Naval Academy Examination (II) examinations. These entrance tests are meant for recruiting candidates in the Indian Armed Forces, which is the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The admit cards for the exams have already been released by the UPSC on August 10. Candidates must know that tomorrow is the last day to download the admit card. The exam will be held in two sessions of two hours and thirty minutes each in written mode (pen and paper-based). It will be conducted in over 75 centres for filling about 400 vacancies in the Armed forces.

Here are some last-minute tips for the candidates:

1. Candidates must carry the printout of the e-admit card, along with original ID proof, the number of which is printed on the admit card. In case the photo on the admit card is blurred, students need to carry two extra photographs for one session each.

2. A note should be made of all the documents required and candidates must carry them to the exam centre. They also must be aware of the things allowed and not allowed inside the exam centres.

3. Managing time in the exam is important. Candidates are advised to answer the easy questions first and then move back to difficult ones, if time permits.