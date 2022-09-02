The JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be released tomorrow for both Paper I and Paper II by IIT Bombay. As per the official notification, the answer key will be released at 10 am on September 3. Candidates can check the answer key at the official JEE Advanced website jee.adv.ac.in.

Here are the steps to check:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, find the link that reads 'JEE Advanced 2022 answer key' and click on it

3. Entre the required login details and submit

4. The answer key will be displayed

5. View, check and download as required

Along with the release of the answer key, the objection window will also be opened. Candidates who have any issue with the answer key can raise challenges to it till 5 pm on September 4. After this deadline, no more objections will be entertained, so candidates are advised to do it as soon as possible. The final answer key is set to be released on September 11.

It may be noted that the response sheets of the candidates have already been released by IIT Bombay on September 1. Candidates who are yet to check their responses can visit the official website for the same.