The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 is starting tomorrow, September 3. The exam is administered by the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

After September 3, the exam is scheduled for September 4, 7, 10 and 11. AP PGCET 2022 will be held in three shifts on all these dates, lasting 1 hour 45 minutes each. The first shift is from 9:30 am to 11 am, while the second and third shits will be held from 1 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm respectively. The exam is being held for 147 subjects.

The hall tickets for AP PGCET 2022 have already been released from August 26. Candidates who have not yet downloaded the same, can do so by visiting the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. At the bottom of the home page, find the tab that reads AP PGCET and click on it. The option to download the hall tickets will be displayed along with other related links.

Candidates who are to appear for the exam tomorrow must be mindful of the following instruction:

1. Carrying the hall tickets to the exam centres is a must

2. It is advised to reach the exam centres well in advance

3. Follow the guidelines mentioned in the admit card carefully

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to various PG courses in the universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh.