Students at an exam centre | Image for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

Tomorrow, September 2 is the last date to raise objections to the NEET UG answer key and response sheet. Candidates need to match the key with their response and raise objections if any. Candidates can also challenge the answer key based on the question paper.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key, followed by the candidates’ OMR response sheets yesterday, on August 31. They are available on the official NTA/NEET website neet.nta.nic.in. After the release of these documents, the NTA opened up the objection window from today.

Here are the steps to raise objections:

1. Visit the official NEET/NTA website

2. Find the link that reads ‘Challenge NEET-UG 2022' answer key

3. Enter the required details and login

4. Click on ‘key challenge’ and enter the text booklet code

5. Select the question number(s) and submit

6. Choose the answer(s) that you believe is/are correct.

7. Click on ‘Confirm’

8. Pay the objection filing fee for every answer challenged

Candidates are advised to keep the payment confirmation slip for future reference. The fee is Rs 200 for every answer challenged.

Candidates are advised to raise challenges as quickly as possible as NTA will not entertain any more objections after the deadline of September 2. The results of the NEET UG 2022 exam are scheduled to be released on September 7.