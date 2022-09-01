The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET SS) 2022 begins from today, September 1. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts today and tomorrow, September 2. The exam will be in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode for all the different groups.

Here are some last-minute tips for the candidates to follow:

1. Students must carry the required documents to the exam centre, which are as follows:

Admit card with the Bar/QR code, with a recent passport-size photograph pasted on it

Photocopy of permanent SMC/MCI/NMC registration

A valid ID proof, like PAN card, Aadhar card and so on

2. Candidates must reach the exam centre well in advance, so as to get through the frisking and other formalities in a hassle-free manner

3. No electronic gadgets like mobile, laptops and so on are allowed inside the exam centre, so they should not be carried

4. Candidates are not allowed to wear ornamental items

5. Accessories like belts, purses, caps, goggles, handbags and so on are also not allowed

Candidates must note that the admit cards have already been released on August 25 by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). It is available on the official NBE website nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS 2022 exam will be held in two parts, Part A and Part B. The duration for both parts is 1 hour 45 minutes each. The first (morning) shift of the exam is from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second (evening) shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.