The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 answer keys are set to be released today, on September 1. The candidates can find the link to view and download the keys on the official MHT CET websites cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org after they are released.

Here are the steps to download MHT CET 2022 answer key:

1. Visit either of the official MH TET websites

2. On the home page, find the answer key link and click on it

3. Enter the login credentials and submit

4. The answer key will be displayed

5. Download and take a printout as necessary

Candidates must note that the said answer keys are being released for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physic, Chemistry, Biology) groups. These are the provisional answer keys. The results are scheduled to be released on September 15.

The application window for raising objections to the answer keys is also expected to be opened after the release from September 2. Those who appeared for the exam can go to the official websites and raise challenges, if any. Candidates who wish to challenge the MHT CET 2022 answer key can do so between September 2 and 4. They must complete the process by 5 pm on September 4.