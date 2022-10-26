The application window for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 is closing today, October 26. Candidates who are yet to apply are advised to fill up the registration form as soon as possible. The form is now available on the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It must be submitted before 11:59 pm today. However, this facility is available to only those candidates who have already paid the application fees.

The last date to pay the fee was October 24. It must be noted that only those students who submit the application form before the deadline will be issued the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card via online mode. The exam is being conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Open the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click the “PGCET 2022 online application” link.

3. Enter the login details and submit.

4. Complete the application form.

5. Upload the required documents.

6. Review the application and click submit.

7. Download the application for future reference.

As per the official schedule released by the KEA, the admit card will be released on November 7. And the exam will be conducted on November 19 and 20. The exam will be held for ME, MCA, MTech, MArch and MBA courses.