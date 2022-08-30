Candidates appearing for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 must note that tomorrow, August 31, is the lat date for making corrections in their application. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window at 11:50 pm tomorrow.

The candidates who have registered for the exam can edit their applications, if required, from the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in. An additional fee is required to be submitted for making changes in the application. Without completing the payment process, candidates must be warned that the editing process will remain incomplete.

The correction window was opened on August 29, as per an official notice by the NTA. According to an earlier notice, the AIAPGET 2022 correction window was scheduled to be opened on August 20, 2022. However, the date was changed by the NTA, as the date for offering internships was extended.

As part of making the corrections, candidates can also edit the dates on which they completed their undergraduate internships. Those candidates who are to complete their internships by December 31, 2022, are also eligible to appear for the AIAPGET 2022 exam.

The AIAPGET exam schedule has not been released yet. However, it is expected to be declared soon, along with the dates of the release of the advance city intimation and admit card for the PG entrance test, after the correction window closes.