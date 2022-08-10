The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has launched a new website for JoSAA 2022. The seat allocation and counselling sessions are scheduled to begin soon after the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced 2022 has been conducted by IIT Bombay.

The counselling notification and schedule will be released soon on the official website josaa.nic.in. The counselling will be conducted for the students who have qualified for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced this year. These candidates must register with JoSAA to participate in the seat allocation process. The registration is set to begin on September 12, 2022.

Here are the steps to register:

1. Visit the official JoSAA website mentioned above

2. Click on the registration link on the home page

3. Fill in the registration form by entering the required credentials

4. Submit the form

After successful registration, candidates have to fill out their choice of courses and colleges, as per their preference, merit and JEE scores. The date for choice locking has not been declared yet. Candidates will be allotted seats based on their JEE Main/JEE Advanced merit, preferences, category and availability of seats.

For the 2022-23 academic session, there will be 114 institutes including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) offering seats to the students through JEE. If a candidate is allotted a seat, he/she has to download their provisional allotment letter and pay the prescribed seat acceptance fee. After the fee is paid, the candidates will have to verify their documents at the allotted Reporting Centre (RC).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) was set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate joint seat allocation for admissions to over 100 institutes including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Other-GFTIs.