The hall tickets for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2022 have been released on the official TS CPGET 2022 website, which is https://cpget.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for this exam can now download their hall tickets as the link for the same has been activated.

The exam is being conducted by Osmania University, and students must note that the admit cards are also available on the Osmania University website. It has been informed to the students that since there was a delay in the release of the exam schedule, the admit cards have been made available three days before the exam.

TS CPGET is to be held on August 11, 2022, and it will conclude on August 23. The examination will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 am to 11 am, the second one is from 1 pm to 2.30 pm and the last shift is from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. The entrance tests in all the subjects will be 90 minutes in duration.

The question paper for CPGET will consist of 100 objective-type questions (Multiple Choice Questions) for 100 marks. However, it will be a mixture of three to four varieties of objective-type questions such as analogies, classification, matching, comprehension of a research study/experiment/theoretical point of view and so on. The question paper will be strictly based on the prescribed syllabus.

According to the official website, CPGET is a state-level entrance exam. It is being held "for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023."

However, students must note that there is no entrance exam for MA courses in Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian and Theatre Arts.