Published: 05th April 2022
TS POLYCET to start from second week of April, dates announced. Read more here
Interested candidates can start applying and check the detailed notifications on the official website
The TS POLYCET (Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) registrations commence from the second week of April. The last day to apply is June 4 without any late fees and June 5 with an added fee of Rs. 100. The students can start registering through the official portal of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (polycetts.nic.in). Applications can be filled online through a payment gateway.
The candidates can check this website polycet.sbtet.
Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply for this test. The TS POLYCET exam is held for admission into various courses, like diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering subjects, polytechnic and agriculture courses in all state-run colleges and institutes.