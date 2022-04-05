The TS POLYCET (Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) registrations commence from the second week of April. The last day to apply is June 4 without any late fees and June 5 with an added fee of Rs. 100. The students can start registering through the official portal of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (polycetts.nic.in). Applications can be filled online through a payment gateway.

The candidates can check this website polycet.sbtet. telangana.gov.in for additional information on the test. The exam shall be held on June 30, 2022, and official sources state that the results will be announced after twelve days of the exam. The admission schedule (web counselling) shall be announced via notifications in all leading newspapers and on the online portal. The candidates can opt for any courses in any polytechnic in order of priority and selections shall be made accordingly, on the basis of web counselling. The allotment shall be based on the candidate’s best-preferred choice and his/her merit. The test will be offline and candidates are advised to read and follow all the rules published on polycet.sbtet.telangana. gov.in.

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply for this test. The TS POLYCET exam is held for admission into various courses, like diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering subjects, polytechnic and agriculture courses in all state-run colleges and institutes.