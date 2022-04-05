Provisional results for NEET-UG were declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, April 5, for the stray vacancy round of counselling. The counselling for the stray vacancy round was conducted by MCC as the fourth round of counselling for NEET-UG 2021. The candidates who had applied for this round can check their results from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.



Checking the result is a three-step simple process. Here’s how:



1) On the homepage of MCC's official website, candidates have to select the ‘NEET-UG 2021’ option

2) Under the ‘Current Events’ tab, click on the option reading Provisional Result Stray Vacancy Round UG 2021

3) A PDF appears. Candidates need to check their name, rank and allotted college from the list

The results are provisional only. The candidates who secure a seat in this round have to report to their allotted colleges. The reporting will begin on April 5 and will continue till April 9, 2022.



According to a Supreme Court order, the Union Health Ministry was supposed to surrender vacant MBBS and BDS seats to the states. But it decided not to do so, and the seats shall be filled by MCC itself. Earlier, vacant seats used to be filled by the states through the general category quota. However, the current round of counselling and allotment has seen major changes. MCC had decided to conduct NEET-UG counselling for 2021 in four rounds instead of two, which are, AIQ Round - 1, AIQ Round - 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.