TS ICET (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) 2022 dates were announced on April 5. The registrations for the test begin on April 6. The last date to apply without a late fee is June 27 and July 11 is the last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 250. An online correction window will be open from July 13 to July 17 for editing the applications. And the hall tickets will be out on July 18, 2022.



The exam itself will be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm while it will be held in two shifts on July 28. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. According to an official notice, the preliminary answer key will be out on August 4 and candidates will be given time till August 8 to raise objections against questions. And the final answer key will be released on August 22, declaring the results.



TS ICET is held every year for admission into MBA and MCA programmes. It is a state-level entrance exam, conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. The test is held for PG admissions into all state universities and their affiliated colleges. It is a computer-based test (CBT) and is valid for all modes of MBA courses like part-time, full-time and distance. However, it is valid for colleges in Telangana only.