The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be announcing the results for the Special Round today, April 4. The council had come to the decision that a Special Round would be conducted for the selection of students. This Special Round is being conducted for the remaining 146 seats that were added in the Mop-Up Round Medical PG Counseling Session in 2021. The notification came up recently in compliance with the Order of the Supreme Court of India dated 31.03.22 in W.P. (C) No. 174 of 2022 Anjana Chari S N Vs. The Medical Counseling Committee & Others.



According to the notice, all the candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG Counseling Round-2, either by the State Quota or AIQ, can reappear for this Special Round without forfeiture of their security deposit. The registration for the round has already been completed — it started on April 1 and ended the next day just before midnight. The payment and choice filling/locking processes were also completed by April 2, 2022. The processing of seat allotment was carried out on Sunday, April 3. And the results are to be out on Monday, April 4, 2022. After this, students can report to their allotted colleges. This process of reporting shall continue till April 7, 2022.



Candidates (appearing for MD/MS/Diploma and DNB seats) can check their results on the MCC website (mcc.nic.in) by logging in using their credentials.