The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for its PhD admissions today on April 4 for 2021. The exam for PhD admission was held on February 24, 2022. It was held across 30 cities in India via CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The registrations for the exam had begun from December 5, 2021. A total of 18,687 candidates had registered for the test, including 7,612 General candidates, 4,881 OBC, NCL, 2,649 SC, 1,036 ST, 2,216 General PwD and 293 PwD candidates. However, only 9,196 candidates appeared the test.



All the appearing candidates can check their scores on the IGNOU website (ignou.nta.ac.in). They have to log in with their application number and password or their application number and date of birth. After the score card is accessed, candidates are advised to check if all their details are correct. The scorecard can be downloaded.



IGNOU had released the answer key for the PhD entrance test on March 7, 2022. The candidates were given time till 9 pm of March 9 to raise objections. IGNOU notified that it will charge Rs 200 per question challenged. IGNOU has also announced that the university will be admitting students to the Post Basic BSc Nursing programme through an entrance test commencing from May 8, 2022.