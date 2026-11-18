While popular accounts focus on Partition, Birth of a Nation tells us that another battle, less blood-spattered but no less significant, was being fought to prevent the Balkanisation of India. The transfer of power did not simply divide the subcontinent into India and Pakistan. It also freed 565 princely states from British paramountcy, leaving it to their rulers to decide their future. These states covered 40 per cent of the subcontinent’s landmass and were home to nearly a quarter of its people. The rulers’ decisions would determine not merely the map of India, but whether there would be a united India at all. The responsibility for ensuring that there would be was placed on the newly created ‘States Department’ in Delhi. The book focuses on the activities of the civil servants who formed this department and the events that occurred in the three weeks preceding August 15. Negotiations between Delhi and the princely states were convoluted. While many rulers were reluctant to accede to the Indian Union, they were uncertain about what should replace British paramountcy.