The Cost of Female Dissent

Violence, the novel suggests, cannot dismantle violence. The novel also shows how patriarchy weaponises a woman’s digital past. Through Amy, Kandasamy writes, “A detailed list is floating around on the internet tabulating the chronology of my lovers, how long the fling lasted, which of them were married.” Her private life is transformed into a public instrument of shame. Yet Kandasamy counters this cruelty with irony. Amy’s remark “When I first see the list, I laugh. Finally, Microsoft Excel has been put to good use” becomes a silent act of defiance, proving that humour can outlive humiliation. Both Kandasamy and Amy are deeply critical of an India governed by the language of tradition and morality. At the same time, they challenge a Western gaze that often treats fascism as an exclusively European phenomenon while overlooking its rise elsewhere. The novel exposes the complacency of privileged Indians who fail to recognise the violence growing before their eyes.