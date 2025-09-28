The Booker Prize 2025: Everything You Need to Know

India and the Booker: A Special Relationship



For India, the Booker has always been more than an award—it has been a marker of international recognition.



Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children (1981) remains one of the most influential Booker winners of all time, so much so that it was later named the “Booker of Bookers” on the prize’s 25th anniversary.



Arundhati Roy became a household name worldwide after her win in 1997 with The God of Small Things.



Kiran Desai followed in 2006 with The Inheritance of Loss, and returns this year in 2025 as a shortlisted contender.



Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger (2008) cemented him as one of India’s most important contemporary voices.



Other Indian-origin writers such as Anita Desai, Rohinton Mistry, and Avni Doshi have made it to the shortlist, proving that Indian storytelling continues to resonate on the world stage.



Last Year’s Winner (2024)



In 2024, the prize went to Paul Murray for The Bee Sting, a sprawling Irish family saga that tackled climate change, capitalism, and generational anxieties—all with wit and compassion. The novel’s win was celebrated as proof that big, ambitious stories still have a powerful place in contemporary fiction.