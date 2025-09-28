The Booker Prize 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Every November, the world of literature holds its breath as the Booker Prize, one of the most coveted awards in the English-speaking literary world, crowns a new winner. Over the decades, the prize has transformed the lives of writers, propelled overlooked novels into global bestsellers, and ignited debates about the role of literature in society.
This year, as the Booker Prize 2025 inches closer to its grand announcement in London on 10 November, anticipation is running high. With a shortlist brimming with talent and variety, the stage is set for another unforgettable moment in literary history.
What is the Booker Prize?
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize was created to celebrate the best novel written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.
At first, only authors from the Commonwealth, Ireland, and Zimbabwe were eligible. But in 2014, the rules broadened—now, any author writing in English can compete, provided their work is published in the UK or Ireland.
Who can compete?
Eligibility is straightforward but competitive:
Novels must be written in English.
They must be published in the UK or Ireland.
Both first-time authors and seasoned veterans are welcome.
The award celebrates long-form fiction—so no short stories, plays, or poetry collections.
For the International Booker, the rulebook expands: any work translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland is eligible for consideration.
India and the Booker: A Special Relationship
For India, the Booker has always been more than an award—it has been a marker of international recognition.
Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children (1981) remains one of the most influential Booker winners of all time, so much so that it was later named the “Booker of Bookers” on the prize’s 25th anniversary.
Arundhati Roy became a household name worldwide after her win in 1997 with The God of Small Things.
Kiran Desai followed in 2006 with The Inheritance of Loss, and returns this year in 2025 as a shortlisted contender.
Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger (2008) cemented him as one of India’s most important contemporary voices.
Other Indian-origin writers such as Anita Desai, Rohinton Mistry, and Avni Doshi have made it to the shortlist, proving that Indian storytelling continues to resonate on the world stage.
Last Year’s Winner (2024)
In 2024, the prize went to Paul Murray for The Bee Sting, a sprawling Irish family saga that tackled climate change, capitalism, and generational anxieties—all with wit and compassion. The novel’s win was celebrated as proof that big, ambitious stories still have a powerful place in contemporary fiction.
The Booker Prize 2025 Shortlist
This year’s shortlist, announced in September, is a blend of established literary heavyweights and bold new voices:
Flesh: David Szalay
The Land in Winter: Andrew Miller
The Rest of Our Lives: Ben Markovits
Audition: Katie Kitamura
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: Kiran Desai
Flashlight: Susan Choi
The 2025 Judges: Guardians of Taste
This year’s judging panel reflects both literary authority and cultural star power:
Roddy Doyle (Chair) – Booker-winning novelist himself, celebrated for Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha.
Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ – Nigerian author acclaimed for Stay with Me.
Kiley Reid – American novelist known for her sharp social satire, Such a Fun Age.
Sarah Jessica Parker – Actor, producer, and passionate book champion.
Chris Power – Novelist and literary critic.
The judges have emphasised that this year’s shortlisted works are 'brilliantly written and brilliantly human.'
They span four nationalities across three continents, and while five of the six authors are well into their literary careers, one has returned after a 20-year gap with a long-awaited third novel.
Why the Booker Still Matters
More than just an award, the Booker is a spotlight. It has the power to transform a novel’s fate overnight; books that might have sold modestly can suddenly find millions of readers worldwide. For writers, it remains both a challenge and a dream: to tell stories that not only move readers but also stand out in the company of the best.
As the literary world waits for 10 November 2025, one of these six novels will join the pantheon of Booker winners.