SL Bhyrappa: A prolific writer who captivated Kannadigas

Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, popularly known as SL Bhyrappa, was one of Karnataka’s most prolific and revered writers. Over a career spanning 60 years, he produced 27 works of prose, mostly novels, at an impressive rate of a book every two years.

Born in 1934 at Santeshivara in Hassan district, Bhyrappa lost his mother and siblings early to the bubonic plague. Left to his own means, he took up jobs to fund his education, which he finished in Mysuru after a hiatus when he lived the life of a spiritual vagabond in Mumbai.

Bhyrappa’s first novel, Gatha Janma Matteradu Kathegalu, was published in 1955. His evolution into a literary goliath since then has seen his novels being translated from Kannada into numerous Indian regional languages, and foreign languages like English and Russian as well. Some Hindi and Marathi translations have gone on to become regional bestsellers, making him a household name beyond Karnataka.

His popularity rose to a point of fervour, with copies of his novel Aavarana being sold out even before the book was officially released. His only published short story Avva came out in a Kannada magazine.

Beyond translations, books like Vamsha Vriksha, Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, Matadana and Nayi Neralu have also been adapted into films. To readers seeking a peek into Bhyrappa looking back on his own life candidly, Bhitti, his autobiographical work published in 1996, is available in various translations, including English.

The author’s many accolades include the prestigious Padma Bhushan (2023), and the Padma Shri (2016). He was also awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1975, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2015.

The state government presented him with the Kannada Sahitya Academy award in 1966. He was also awarded the prestigious Saraswati Samman for his novel Mandra in 2011. Mysore University, Central University of Karnataka, and Gulbarga University have presented him with honorary doctorates.

MANY AVATARS

Before his literary career, Bhyrappa worked as a railway porter

He came across some ascetics in Mumbai and lived the life of a spiritual vagabond

Despite writing numerous novels, Bhyrappa has written only one short story — ‘Avva’

His novels Daatu and Gruhabhanga have been translated into all of India’s 14 scheduled languages

[Article by Anubhab Roy of The New Indian Express]