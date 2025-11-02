Shadows on the ghats: Unlike Kalidasa's heroine, this Shakuntala has no patience for waiting

Shakuntala reimagined

Gokhale’s book traces the life of a woman who refuses to be confined by the expectations of her time. Neglected as a child and denied learning, Shakuntala seeks wisdom through wandering and introspection. Her marriage to the gentle merchant Srijan brings affection but not fulfilment, childlessness and solitude deepen her sense of incompleteness. When Srijan returns with another woman, she leaves in quiet rebellion and finds love with a Greek trader, Nearchus, in Kashi. Yet even this love cannot anchor her restless spirit. Pregnant and yearning for freedom, she crosses the Ganga alone, only to meet a tragic end. The novel’s heartbreak lies not merely in her death, but in the silencing of a woman who dared to think, desire, and defy.

The name Shakuntala comes freighted with mythology, Kalidasa’s lost-and-found heroine, the woman who waits for recognition, her story written in longing and erasure. But Gokhale’s Shakuntala has no patience for waiting. She walks out of legend and into the clutter of life, flawed, curious, tenderly rebellious, modern in spirit though tethered to old griefs that refuse to fade.