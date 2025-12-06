‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’ by Arundhati Roy explores complex dynamics with her mother

By Shinie Antony



Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me may not be a sequel to The God of Small Things, but a BTS of sorts, it certainly is, complete with scene references, location, flora and fauna, right down to that moth that landed on hearts. We are back in Ayemenem.

There are relatives and family politics, mythologies and backstories, some songs too, but most of all, there is the matriarch. To whom the Booker-winning novel: ‘For Mary Roy… who loved me enough to let me go.’ Which, according to Roy’s brother, was the only piece of real fiction in the book.