Memory lane to Malgudi: Bengaluru writers on fond moments with RK Narayan's stories

Whether you lost yourself in the dramas rife in the town of Malgudi over vacations spent watching Malgudi Days or an English textbook extract got you hooked on Swami’s mischief – the world of RK Narayan’s writings has entertained children and adults alike for 90 years since his first book, Swami and Friends released in 1935.

One of the trailblazers responsible for the early blooms of Indian writing in English, Narayan’s work instilled a love of reading in kids who went on to become writers. But what do these writers hold dear? Take a look!

Slow and gentle

Harini Nagendra stumbled into Narayan’s world during a summer at her grandfather’s house. She recalls, “I came across a copy of The Bachelor of Arts – I must have been far too young to read it, but I fell into it immediately.” What does she enjoy the most? “The very gentle pace of the book that makes you slow down, take delight in the adventures of the characters and briefly inhabit a world different from yours,” she says

Recommendations: My Dateless Diary

Nagendra’s note: “This book is all about Narayan’s misadventures abroad – a hilarious comparison of life in India (of those times) versus the USA.”

Vernacular touch

For Roopa Pai, who came across Swami and Friends as a teen and aspiring writer, the joy of reading it was as much about Narayan’s use of language as the story itself. “I read Swami and Friends over and over again, obsessively, wondering how Narayan had managed to render a very Kannada ethos into English so seamlessly, with not a single awkward-sounding phrase,” she says, adding, “I marvel at how he is able to get into the minds of his child protagonists. It calls for keen observation and understanding of children, and a deep empathy with them. It is a very Mysorean way of looking at the world – there is a large-hearted acceptance of human frailties and circumstances.”

Recommendation: Swami and Friends

Pai’s note: “I recommend it to adults - it will help them connect with their inner, uncynical child, which is not only a good thing for them but also for everyone around.”

A wonderful world

Children’s writer-illustrator Priya Kuriyan fondly remembers time spent with family watching Malgudi Days. “There was such little content for kids that you would devour whatever you found. I remember my sister and I being really spooked by a ghost in one episode,” Kuriyan says, adding, “He was one of the first to be really into world-building so much so that you could map out Malgudi.

Recommendation: The Man-Eater of Malgudi

Accessible & authentic

For Kannada writer Vasudhendra, Narayan made English approachable. “What attracted us as 8th graders was his simple English. Being in Bellary’s heat, we could not understand British poets we were studying always praising the summer,” he laughs. “It felt like Narayan was writing about our lives, even though most of it came from his experiences in Tamil Nadu and Mysuru.”

Recommendation: Grandmother’s Tale (featuring RK Laxman’s illustrations)

[Article by Mahima Nagaraju of The New Indian Express]