Glimpses of the finite

Then we meet the melancholy ghost of an academic in a hallowed college in England. The don wrote a successful book, but did not write anything after that for thirty-six long years. When asked the reason for his long silence, he said, “I always wrote out of deep unhappiness, and ever since I came to the College I have been happy, so writing has no longer felt necessary.” The ghost befriends a young Indian scholar who can somehow see him. We read of just what the College did to him, thus precipitating his death. And now, it’s time for the ghost to take revenge, which he does most satisfyingly.

After which, we meet a missing uncle and a nephew in search of him. Oklahoma features as home, as a place in a musical of the same name, as discovery, a place that blows apart a carefully constructed death, as forgiveness, and as revelation.

The last story involves an Old Man—“old in years as well as sadness”— in a piazza, watching the world go by, people quarrel, change stealing upon everything, and then the past and its ways reclaim the same people and places. When Language is encroached upon, she sulks and comes to sit in another corner of the piazza. It’s all in a state of flux: Language turns promiscuous, the Old Man gets his five minutes of fame, and finally, words fail them all, possibly Language herself, too. The parable and its allegorical references to free speech are unmissable.

Death casts a light on everything. The consummate storyteller that he is, Rushdie is still playing with words, to great effect. We have whimsical pronouncements like “the poor were puritans by night and day; one by one his friends had gone up in flames; there is nothing that unites our people except their love of the quarrel itself, the quarrel understood as a public art form, as the defining heart of our culture.”

He explains cricket to persons from non-cricketing countries: “The Test-level countries at that time were India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe…. Oh yes, and England. Birthplace of the game. Mustn’t forget old Blighty.” Wicked, what?

And of course, there are affectionate tributes to Bombay all through the stories set in India. That city which was neither of the north nor of the south but a frontier ville, the greatest, most wondrous, and most dreadful of all such places…the place of in-between.