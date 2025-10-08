Drawing life on walls : New coffee table book depicts chittara artwork

The book’s journey began with a two-decade-long conviction held by co-author Geetha Bhat, a veteran researcher in the field. “This artform is so rich, and it also has so many things to teach us,” she explains, adding, “It has been my wish for quite a few years that I need to bring out a book covering all the aspects about chittara in particular, about the eco-friendly crafts and how much people take nature relationship and their whole lifestyle connected with nature.” The objective was never merely to document paint, but to capture the entire cultural ecosystem that nurtures it.

Chittara, a folk art traditionally done by women, is a marvel of geometric precision. The most significant iteration, the Hasegode Chittara, which is painted during weddings, is a symmetrical structure that draws heavily from local house architecture. Co-author and visual narrator Smitha Tumuluru notes that it’s inherently mathematical: “It has vertical symmetry for aesthetics, and whatever math is involved works towards the aesthetic of the chittara.”

Each motifs transform life into a symbol, and the commitment of the women to this symbolic language is profound. Nili kocchu represents the criss-cross lines of walls built from bamboo, while poppali, the distinctive pattern, is variously interpreted as the interplay of light and shadow or the stars in the sky, a reminder of ancestral protection. “Poppali is like a chessboard pattern, it has to be symmetric and you have to fill it with alternates,” adds Bhat.