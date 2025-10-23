A writer’s journey in the publishing world

All of us dream of being ‘someone’ in the creative field one day. One may wish to be a singer, a dancer, an actor, a writer, an artist — the list can go on and on.

Early on in my life, I was mindful of the joy that the very process of writing brought me. As a college student, I dreamt of writing an academic book like the ones that I loved and referred to. Though I got only so far as publishing academic papers, I did actually start writing a book, a short fictional novel.

Challenging as it is, writing is only the first stop in the world of books. My story sat hidden in my computer for about four years. Any piece of work, whether written, visual, or audio, is considered a text only when people read or see, or listen to it in some format.

And so, even though I wrote for the love of writing, with encouragement from family and friends, I decided to publish my fiction story.