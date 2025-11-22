New Sci-fi mythology adventure that blurs the line between time, legend, and destiny

A fusion of ancient mythology and high-stakes time travel arrives with The Hinge of Light: A Myth Unearthed. A Future Changed., the debut novel by Divya Babu.

This gripping sci-fi adventure plunges readers into a world where myths breathe, monsters roam sacred grounds, and a single discovery has the power to rewrite the future.



The story follows Dr. Mira Kaelyn Ford, a brilliant archaeologist who unearths an ancient hourglass beneath Delphi--an artifact so powerful it tears through time itself.

Mira and her team are thrust into myth-shrouded ancient Greece, a landscape alive with prophecy, divine wrath, and legendary guardians.



Trapped between timelines, they must navigate sacred rites, survive deadly festivals, and evade monstrous beings who protect secrets never meant for humankind.

Each decision they make in the past fractures the present--triggering violent earthquakes, impossible fossil formations, and a rapidly unraveling timeline.



At the heart of their survival lies the mysterious Helios Prism--a legendary artifact whose true power may be their only hope of returning home. But understanding it means embracing the thin line between science and myth, destiny and chaos.



Fast-paced, immersive, and rich with historical intrigue, The Hinge of Light is a cinematic adventure where every moment counts and every action reshapes the world they left behind. Readers who love mythological retellings, archaeological thrillers, and mind-bending time-paradox narratives will find this novel impossible to put down.





The Hinge of Light is now available worldwide.



Step into a world where mythology comes alive, time bends, and destiny hinges on a single discovery.