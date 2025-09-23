Sharmishtha Shenoy: Young lives are being snuffed out, like candles in the wind

With a gentle smile and her book Candle in the Wind held close, author Sharmishtha Shenoy stood before an eager audience at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Unlike her popular Vikram Rana Mystery Series, Candle in the Wind ventures into darker, more difficult terrain. It examines true crime stories of abuse against women and children, a subject that took an emotional toll during the writing process.

“As an author, I often have to put myself in the shoes of the victim, and that is emotionally very challenging,” she says, adding, “At times, it gets so overwhelming that I have to step back, meditate, or simply give myself time to recover before returning to work. Yet I feel compelled to continue, because cases like virtual child abuse need to be spoken about. If I don’t tell these stories, then who will? Silence only deepens stigma and fear. This book is meant to remind victims that support exists — through police, laws, and NGOs — and that justice can, and should, be pursued.”

Her motivation came from a statistic she once stumbled upon while browsing the internet, a turning point that changed her path. “I came across 2018 data that shocked me: every hour in India, about 70 women and 18 children are abused. That made me stop and think — why does this keep happening, and why can’t it be stopped?” she shares.

Wanting answers, she met Shikha Goel, DGP Women’s Safety, Telangana Police, who explained how reported cases are acted upon swiftly. “She even shared case files with me and told me how, with urgency and compassion, cases had been fast-tracked and criminals given life sentences within six months. Once victims speak up, the system can act. Silence helps no one,” Sharmishtha recalls, adding, “That gave me hope and made me realise the importance of raising awareness and showcasing justice served.”

The book also explores the ripple effects of abuse beyond the victim. “When such abuse happens, it is not only the victim who suffers. Parents go through immense sadness, perpetrators’ families face shame, and communities feel the impact. My stories include perspectives from victims, families, the police, the justice system, and even the perpetrator’s side,” she explains.

Even the title carries a poignant metaphor. “Young lives are being snuffed out, like candles in the wind,” she says softly.

For Sharmishtha, Candle in the Wind is not just a book but a call to confront abuse, break the silence, and rethink what it means to live freely. If there is one message she hopes readers will take away, it is this: “You actually don’t need a man in your life to be happy. In fact, you will be happier if you don’t. That is the message,” she says firmly.

Looking ahead, she shares that while her next project is another Vikram Rana Mystery Series, she also has a few literary ventures in mind. “I’ll begin those after completing Vikram Rana,” she reveals with a smile.

[Article by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express]