Women in science: Why leadership gaps still persist in research

2. What changes do universities and research institutions need to implement to make scientific careers more accessible and sustainable for women?

One of the biggest changes we need is greater flexibility without compromising on excellence. Medicine demands dedication, but systems can be designed to acknowledge the different circumstances women may experience during various phases of life.

Structured mentorship is also extremely important. Having a mentor who can guide you in the early stages of your career and help identify the right opportunities can make a huge difference.

In our institution, even for younger women fellows and postdoctoral candidates who join the organisation, we ensure that the interview process is fair and unbiased. There is no gender bias during recruitment. Many institutions hesitate to hire newly married women because they assume they may want to start a family soon, but we consciously avoid that mindset. We accept these life stages as part of an individual’s career and growth journey. Our CEO is also a woman, and leadership here strongly believes in creating an environment where women can pursue both professional and personal milestones without being penalized for them.

We encourage our team members to take the leave they need to build their families and ensure that their positions are waiting for them when they return. This fosters a strong sense of trust and loyalty between the organisation and the individual. It has helped us build a workforce with a large number of talented women who contribute meaningfully to scientific research and medicine.

Another important aspect is ensuring that women are given equal opportunities to lead projects and participate in global platforms, such as presenting their work at international conferences. As an organisation, we encourage everyone equally to showcase their work and share their research, because visibility and recognition are powerful motivators that help build confidence among younger doctors and researchers.