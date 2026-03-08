Women in science: Why leadership gaps still persist in research

Although women now make up a significant share of students in higher education and medical training, far fewer ultimately occupy senior academic or research leadership positions. The pipeline into these fields has widened, yet the top tiers of decision-making in laboratories, universities, and research institutions still remain dominated by men.
This disparity has drawn attention to the conditions that influence long-term career progression. Issues such as access to mentorship, institutional policies, and the challenge of balancing professional advancement with personal responsibilities often determine whether women continue in research and academic careers or step away from them.
Marking International Women’s Day, EdexLive spoke with Dr Supriya Samak Sriganesh, Ophthalmologist and Executive Director of Nethradhama Hospitals Pvt Ltd, about the barriers women encounter in scientific professions, the role mentorship can play in sustaining careers, and the institutional changes needed to support women researchers.
1. Compared to men, far fewer women reach senior positions in research and academia. What structural factors contribute to this gap?
One of the realities many women in medicine face is that the most demanding years of building a career coincide with some of the most important phases of personal life. When you are expected to publish, pursue further training, or establish yourself professionally, those are often the same years when many women are building their families and taking on additional responsibilities. Without strong institutional support, maintaining that balance can be very difficult.
Another factor is representation. Although many women enter ophthalmology and medical research, relatively fewer are seen in leadership positions, heading departments or leading institutions. That can subconsciously shape what someone believes is possible.
However, this is gradually changing. I see more and more women entering ophthalmology. Today, over 65 to 70% of our workforce is women, and with the right support systems and encouragement, many will go on to take up leadership roles in the future.
2. What changes do universities and research institutions need to implement to make scientific careers more accessible and sustainable for women?
One of the biggest changes we need is greater flexibility without compromising on excellence. Medicine demands dedication, but systems can be designed to acknowledge the different circumstances women may experience during various phases of life.
Structured mentorship is also extremely important. Having a mentor who can guide you in the early stages of your career and help identify the right opportunities can make a huge difference.
In our institution, even for younger women fellows and postdoctoral candidates who join the organisation, we ensure that the interview process is fair and unbiased. There is no gender bias during recruitment. Many institutions hesitate to hire newly married women because they assume they may want to start a family soon, but we consciously avoid that mindset. We accept these life stages as part of an individual’s career and growth journey. Our CEO is also a woman, and leadership here strongly believes in creating an environment where women can pursue both professional and personal milestones without being penalized for them.
We encourage our team members to take the leave they need to build their families and ensure that their positions are waiting for them when they return. This fosters a strong sense of trust and loyalty between the organisation and the individual. It has helped us build a workforce with a large number of talented women who contribute meaningfully to scientific research and medicine.
Another important aspect is ensuring that women are given equal opportunities to lead projects and participate in global platforms, such as presenting their work at international conferences. As an organisation, we encourage everyone equally to showcase their work and share their research, because visibility and recognition are powerful motivators that help build confidence among younger doctors and researchers.
3. How important is mentorship in helping young women enter and stay in research careers?
Mentorship is invaluable, especially for women who are just starting out in research and clinical careers. The early stages can often feel overwhelming, as young professionals are expected to balance clinical responsibilities, research work, publications, and continuous learning. Having mentors who both challenge and encourage them can play a defining role in shaping the trajectory of their careers.
In my own journey, I have learned tremendously from senior colleagues and mentors who encouraged me at critical stages. Their guidance not only helped refine my skills but also gave me the confidence to pursue my ideas and develop as a clinician and researcher.
Today, one of the most rewarding aspects of my work is being able to teach and mentor younger doctors and surgeons. Watching them grow in their confidence, knowledge, and surgical skills is deeply fulfilling. It also serves as a reminder of how powerful mentorship can be in shaping the next generation of researchers and clinicians, and in helping more young women enter and remain in scientific careers.
4. At what stage in the research journey do women most commonly leave the pipeline — doctoral studies, postdoctoral work, or leadership roles in labs?
Across most fields, women do successfully complete their basic professional training. In medicine, this typically means completing the MBBS in the early twenties. However, this is also a stage when many women face pressure to get married and start families. In several cases, there is still a mindset where the degree itself becomes the end goal, with families wanting to say that their daughter or daughter-in-law is a doctor, without equal emphasis on whether she continues to practice or build a long-term career.
The bigger challenge, however, often comes later in the career pathway when women begin transitioning into leadership roles. Leading research projects, heading departments, and taking on senior academic responsibilities require significant time, commitment, and resources. This phase can make it particularly difficult to balance professional growth with family responsibilities.
As a result, this transition into leadership is often where women leave the pipeline. That is why it becomes important for institutions and senior leaders to actively support and promote women into leadership roles.
5. What advice would you give young women who want to pursue careers in research or scientific discovery?
The most important piece of advice would be to stay curious. Clinical work and clinical research both begin with asking the right questions and wanting to find better solutions. In medicine especially, this ultimately translates into better care for patients. Much of the research we undertake is driven by the goal of solving real problems and developing solutions that can be applied in practice. That is something my mentors always emphasised during my own training.
Secondly, young women should never hesitate to seek guidance, ask questions, and ask for help. Medicine and research are fundamentally team efforts, and the people you learn from can have a profound influence on your career and professional growth.
Finally, it is important to believe in yourself and believe that you belong in this space. At times, many people experience a sense of self-doubt or what is often called imposter syndrome, where they feel they are not fully prepared or do not belong in certain opportunities. It is important to step outside that comfort zone, trust your abilities, and pursue opportunities with confidence. When approached with passion and commitment, a career in research can be deeply fulfilling and the impact of the work can be significant.
—
Dr Supriya Samak Sriganesh is an ophthalmologist and Executive Director of Nethradhama Hospitals Pvt Ltd. She holds an MBBS from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and an MS in Ophthalmology from Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru. She has completed a Fellowship in Phaco and Refractive Surgery accredited by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. A member of several professional bodies including the All India Ophthalmological Society, she has been involved in clinical research and international trials related to advanced ophthalmic surgical technologies.