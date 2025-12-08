Why the next generation isn’t waiting for a job to begin a career

To examine how students today are thinking about placements, risk, and early entrepreneurship, we spoke to Shekar Nair, Coach, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Upekkha, an early-stage accelerator and fund for Indian founders building AI software.

His vantage point places him in constant conversation with first-time founders, including those deciding between a stable job and a serious idea.

His observations offer clarity on what motivates young builders, the signals that matter, and the realities behind the choices they face.