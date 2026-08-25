Why management education must teach students to work with constraints

By Dr Jaydeep Mukherjee, Professor of Economics, Great Lakes, Chennai
In a mid-size FMCG, the young brand manager has her marketing budget cut, a supply chain partner that is about to leave, and a deadline that no one can negotiate around with the holidays coming up. She doesn’t know which restriction to relax first, and her textbooks don’t help her figure out what to do. These are exactly the sorts of business ideas that business schools should be training their students for.
There are different reasons for teaching management courses based on assumptions perfect information, stable prices, rational actors, unconstrained optimization. These assumptions facilitate the explanation of theories. But it also produces graduates who know the frameworks fluently but lack the experience to exercise judgment – the messier skill of making good decisions when the inputs are incomplete, the resources are capped and two good options are in conflict.
What employers really want
This gap can be measured in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. Analytical thinking is the world’s most wanted professional skill, with 69% of employers looking for it, ahead of technical or digital skills. Creative thinking is second with 52 per cent . They’re looking for someone who can think in a structured way and use innovative approach to problem solving. And that’s been a consistent trend in global recruiter surveys. The firms want graduates who can make sense of ambiguous, patchy data and still come up with a defensible course of action, not graduates who expect a textbook-clear data set that never arrives in the real world.
This is not a new insight in management but a neglected one in pedagogy. Herbert Simon's theory of "bounded rationality" that real decision-makers satisfice rather than optimize because time, information and cognitive bandwidth are all in limited supply has been standard doctrine since the 1950s. But most MBA classrooms still reward the student who comes up with the theoretically “right” answer, not the one who reasons well in the uncertainty that every practicing manager actually works within.
Treat constraints as an opportunity
Consider the difference in how a subject looks when the constraints are an opportunity rather than an obstacle. In a pricing exercise using real RBI and MOSPI data on onion and tomato price spikes, students learn that the “correct” elasticity estimates are much less useful than an understanding of the two or three controls – procurement contracts, storage capacity, transport bottlenecks – a firm can actually succeed within a quarter. In a trade policy simulation, the interesting choice is not usually not identifying the optimal policy in principle, but what compromise is defensible in practice for a government with a fiscal constraint, an election calendar and a mandate for currency stability. Game theory too must justify its place in an MBA classroom, not by proving the existence of equilibria, but by forcing students to negotiate when both sides have incomplete information and neither can wait for full disclosure.
This is not about reducing rigor. It's about reorienting, getting the model and the trade-off right.
A policy opening, not yet fully operationalized
India's National Education Policy 2020 provides opening for management education to make this transformation. Its focus on experiential and inquiry-based learning aims to bridge the well-documented gap between academic training and industry demand, with institutions already expanding live projects, internships and simulations under its curriculum. These are done with good intent. But the essential pedagogy of “experiential learning” making decisions under real constraints of limited capital, incomplete data and conflicting stakeholder priorities needs to be interwoven through the core curriculum. Rather than a stylized Taylor Rule exercise, a course in macroeconomics could focus its policy module on a real central bank communiqué with truly ambiguous signaling. Similarly, a microeconomics course can assign live pricing problems that require students to deal with incomplete competitor data, just as a category manager does. Assessment design is not simply about content – rewarding well-reasoned trade-offs under an artificial resource cap, rather than one single 'right' numerical answer, changes what students practice for.
The stakes
India’s B-schools do not lack in technical graduates. What recruiters across sectors keep flagging is a gap in the judgment layer the ability to act sensibly when the spreadsheet has no more rows to fill. If this gap is not closed it doesn't stay at the academic level alone, but reappears later as expensive, uncertain decision making in companies that can least afford it, especially in a volatile business environment.
Constraints are not a failure of the business environment which better information will eventually fix. They are built into the decision-making process. Management education that treats ambiguity as noise to be modelled away and not the core skill to be trained is preparing students for a workplace that no longer exists.