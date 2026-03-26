What AI really means for online degree students in India; and what it doesn’t

Online degrees have ceased to be fringe options for Indian learners. Over the last few years, the regulators and universities have accepted the digital formats as legitimate channels of higher education. The number of students with an online degree has increased dramatically and the mere provision of content to students is no longer the main focus. What matters most are the consistent academic support, the learning, and pathways to employment. In this context, artificial intelligence is frequently talked about as a solution. It can help, but only when its role is understood realistically and used responsibly alongside human guidance.

A popular student misconception regarding AI in education is that this technology will replace teachers. This idea reflects anxiety about the future of education but does not match how AI is being adopted in real learning environments. The latest FICCI–EY–Parthenon AI Adoption Survey 2025 shows that around 57 percent of Indian higher education institutions already have an AI policy, and many are integrating tools to assist faculty and streamline processes instead of eliminating teaching roles. These policies primarily focus on integrating AI into teaching and learning as a support and not replace the instructors. In fact most institutions are piloting AI for adaptive learning, tutoring and content support in ways that aim to make teacher interactions more effective, not obsolete. This shows that AI has been designed to amplify teachers’ potential, and not their replacement in classrooms.

The idea that AI can determine what courses students need to take is also misleading. Responsible AI applications help a student compare options of programmes, typical workloads, or outcomes data, but the decisions need to be student-led and human mentorship-informed. This expectation of AI as an automatic decision-maker is dangerous, for it perpetuates a passive acceptance of machine-generated suggestions instead of an active engagement with educational choices.

At the same time, data from the Centre for Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) of students using these tools shows that AI is already woven into the academic experience for many learners. A study of students in Delhi found that nearly half use AI tools multiple times a week to assist with academics, including research (84 percent), writing support (76 percent) and understanding complex subjects (68 percent). This indicates that students are comfortable turning to AI to make learning easier. However the same study also noted that students harbour doubts about depending on such tools, revealing an awareness that AI use is not straightforward and raises questions about trust and reliability.

Where AI has made the most practical difference is in everyday student experience. Adaptive learning platforms can offer personalised revision and practice based on performance, while analytics can alert mentors when learners are falling behind so that human support can be offered before disengagement becomes permanent. These are real improvements in the online learning process that help students stay engaged and supported when they are juggling studies with other responsibilities.

Career preparation is another area where expectations need to be realistic. There is a widely held assumption that AI-enabled degrees will naturally translate into better jobs. Employers ultimately hire people, not technology. What matters in job markets is demonstrated competence, skills applied in real contexts, problem solving and the ability to work in teams. AI can help structure learning, suggest relevant projects and highlight gaps in skills, but it cannot guarantee placement outcomes. Rather than seeing AI as a career guarantee, students should view it as a tool that can help prepare a stronger portfolio or resume when combined with real-world experience.

These dynamics are particularly important because India’s education policy and regulatory framework emphasises quality and accountability in online education. As online offerings expand, institutions are expected to maintain academic standards and provide evidence of learning outcomes rather than just technological novelty. This broader policy direction reinforces the idea that AI must be integrated with purpose and oversight.

From working with learners over many cohorts, a clear pattern is evident. Students benefit most from AI when they treat it as a support mechanism rather than a shortcut. Those who ask for human feedback on AI-generated suggestions, who clarify how recommendations are formed and who choose programmes with transparent outcome data tend to stay better on track. AI improves efficiency and access, but it cannot replace discipline, mentorship or the critical thinking that drives deep learning.

As online education scales across India, students should have balanced expectations from AI. Using AI can make the learning process individualized and the exam preparation more systematic, but it is not an independent body to rely on fully. They should enquire about AI-specific mechanisms in the programme, human facilitation, and evaluation methods. The most important skill a student can have in such an ecosystem is to be able to pose critical questions.